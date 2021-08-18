News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'So mindless' - Anger over community scarecrow trail vandalism

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:00 AM August 18, 2021   
A scarecrow after being vandalised in Church Lane, Sprowston 

A scarecrow after being vandalised in Church Lane, Sprowston - Credit: Kerrie Smith

A community scarecrow trail organised by a care home was targeted by vandals. 

Barchester, The Warren care home in Wroxham Road, Sprowston, ran the trail from August 7 until August 14 with prizes being handed out this week for the best dressed and for those who completed an anagram correctly. 

But those living in the town were left shocked after one scarecrow, designed by the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project [SYEP] in Church Lane, was ripped apart late on Friday night. 

SYEP project leader Clare Lincoln said the scarecrow was found by the group's master gardener with its head pulled off. 

Clare Lincoln, project lead for SYEP (Sprowston Youth Engagement Project) 

Clare Lincoln, project lead for SYEP (Sprowston Youth Engagement Project) - Credit: SYEP

The scarecrow, which came with a Doctor Who Dalek, was made by some of the SYEP youngsters during a gardening project, and took two to three hours to complete over the course of two sessions. 

Miss Lincoln said: "As far as I know, our scarecrow was damaged on Friday evening when someone pulled him apart unfortunately. 

"It's a shame as we have had lots of sculptures out there for weeks in the past and it has never happened before. It was clearly someone being silly." 

Palm View Cattery's cat scarecrow design for the trail 

Palm View Cattery's cat scarecrow design for the trail - Credit: Barchester, The Warren

Children were given trail maps as part of the event with Kirstie Tifrani, activities coordinator at The Warren Care Home, saying the event was organised as a fun community activity post-lockdown. 

She said: "The event has generally gone really, really well with good community spirit. There were 22 scarecrows in total with local businesses, nurseries and lots of people getting involved." 

The Thoughtful Flowers' scarecrow in Sprowston 

The Thoughtful Flowers' scarecrow in Sprowston - Credit: Barchester, The Warren

Regarding the vandalism, she added: "A couple of people thought it was a fox but I don't think so. The head was removed and the wellies were thrown around. No one really saw it at the time." 

The care home had its own scarecrow of Mr McGregor and Peter Rabbit. Those living at the home had spent a couple of weeks designing the scarecrow. 

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had its own scarecrow and Peter Rabbit for the trail 

The Warren Care Home in Sprowston had its own scarecrow and Peter Rabbit for the trail - Credit: Barchester, The Warren

The Barnard family's scarecrow for the trail 

The Barnard family's scarecrow for the trail - Credit: Barchester, The Warren

Many people living in Sprowston reacted angrily to the scarecrow vandalism after it was posted on a public community online page. 

Rosie Kemp said: "So mindless. I know how much hard work has gone into these." 

The scarecrow by the Once Upon A Time nursery

The scarecrow by the Once Upon A Time nursery in Sprowston - Credit: Barchester, The Warren

Those living at Barchester, The Warren Care Home working on their scarecrow for the trail 

Those living at Barchester, The Warren Care Home working on their scarecrow for the trail - Credit: Barchester, The Warren

Children created a poster to inform people about the scarecrow trail in Sprowston 

Children created a poster to inform people about the scarecrow trail in Sprowston - Credit: Barchester, The Warren

