Norwich salon offers free haircuts to nurses

Published: 4:38 PM June 11, 2021

Tabi Colman, hairstylist, Michelle Garrod, owner, and Sasha Leigh, junior stylist, at Aspire Hair Salon in Sprowston where they will be taking part in the Hair4Heroes campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Nurses can book a free hair cut and blow dry at a Norwich salon in a campaign thanking staff for their work during the pandemic.

Michelle Garrod, owner of Aspire Hair Salon, in Sprowston, found out about the Hair 4 Heroes campaign, launched by London based salon Hershesons and wanted to bring the scheme to Norfolk.

The salon's three stylists will be offering one hour a week each to fit in nurses for an appointment from now until September 30.

A dozen bookings have been taken since they announced the scheme on Wednesday - but Mrs Garrod hopes they will be able to fit more nurses in during the summer.

Mrs Garrod said: "It's been amazing, so many people have liked, shared and tagged in the nurses they know.

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted to do something. I haven't been affected by Covid but they have done amazing work and it's the least we can do to help say thank-you.

"We do have a lot of NHS nurse customers and a lot of them have said how it's been busy, how sad it has been at times and how exhausting it has been at times."

Hairstylist Tabi Colman at work at Aspire Hair Salon in Sprowston which will be taking part in the Hair4Heroes campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

After clearing the high volume of customers when the salon was allowed to reopen in April, Mrs Garrod said it was the perfect time for the salon to do something to thank staff who have not taken a break.

She added: "It's a big part of you, people look at your face and look at your hair and if it looks good you feel great.

"They did so much for us it's nice to do something for them."

Mrs Garrod opened the salon in January 2019, with only a year of trading under the business's belt when it had to close.

The salon owner said they wanted to make others in Norfolk and Suffolk aware of the campaign to continue to spread it across the county, so nurses had chance to visit their nearest hairdresser.

Aspire Hair Salon in Sprowston which will be taking part in the Hair4Heroes campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Appointments can be booked through Aspire's website or by calling 01603 426744 to book their free cut and blow dry.

For salons looking to sign up to the campaign visit hair4heroes.co.uk.