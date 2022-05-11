'I've got a second chance': Cancer survivor's mission to find missing people
- Credit: Dibs McCallum
A city man has revealed how his life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer - and how the battle prompted him to dedicate his life to finding missing people.
Dibs McCallum, a professional photographer from Sprowston, was diagnosed with skin cancer 13 years ago.
The 41-year-old said: "I remember it like it was yesterday.
"I was drying my back and caught something which really hurt - turned out to be a mole growing out my back which can cause issues.
"My then-pregnant wife saw it and said I needed to go to a doctor straight away."
And in the summer of 2009 the results of the biopsy confirmed that Mr McCallum had skin cancer.
He said: "From there it's all a bit of a haze and now doesn't seem real.
Most Read
- 1 'Total injustice': Couple fury over fine for parking on white line
- 2 City pub hosting day festival with 'some of the best' bands around
- 3 All the places you can fly to from Norwich this summer
- 4 'Frustrated' father fined for accidentally overstaying in city car park
- 5 When will the city's Riverside roadworks be completed?
- 6 Yobs dump empty beer cans and broken glass in popular park
- 7 Will Anglia Square redevelopment create its own new high street?
- 8 Woman tried to smuggle drugs and SIM cards into prison
- 9 Norwich gin makers quit historic city centre building
- 10 Why cheque from the Queen was never cashed
"What with my wife being pregnant at the time as well, it was very stressful."
But after a successful operation, and eventual news Mr McCallum was in remission, it has spurred him on to give back.
And he is now due to run a 13.1 mile half-marathon in Sandringham on June 19 in aid of Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NORSLAR), which Mr McCallum has become deeply involved in.
He added: "I see it as being given another chance and I like to grab every opportunity that comes my way - which is where NORSLAR came in.
"They help search for missing people and they have trained me last year as a search technician and also part of the first responder water team.
"What they do is amazing and I can relate to what these families go through when someone they care about goes missing - it's tough.
"Since my diagnosis it has given me more drive to do what I can to help."
Surviving cancer has given Mr McCallum a new outlook on life, leading to his volunteering and change of career.
He said: "Prior to my diagnosis I just drank and smoke - which I don't do any of now.
"It's given me perspective and makes me want to achieve more in both my life and for others."
Mr McCallum has set up a JustGiving page for his half-marathon.