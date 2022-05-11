'I've got a second chance': Cancer survivor's mission to find missing people

Sprowston man, Dibs McCallum, says he has a "second chance" helping people after his skin cancer scare. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

A city man has revealed how his life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer - and how the battle prompted him to dedicate his life to finding missing people.

Dibs McCallum, a professional photographer from Sprowston, was diagnosed with skin cancer 13 years ago.

The 41-year-old said: "I remember it like it was yesterday.

Dibs McCallum says the gear that Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue provided costs "hundreds of pounds". - Credit: Dibs McCallum

"I was drying my back and caught something which really hurt - turned out to be a mole growing out my back which can cause issues.

"My then-pregnant wife saw it and said I needed to go to a doctor straight away."

And in the summer of 2009 the results of the biopsy confirmed that Mr McCallum had skin cancer.

Dibs McCallum, from Sprowston, is running a half-marathon for Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

He said: "From there it's all a bit of a haze and now doesn't seem real.

"What with my wife being pregnant at the time as well, it was very stressful."

But after a successful operation, and eventual news Mr McCallum was in remission, it has spurred him on to give back.

And he is now due to run a 13.1 mile half-marathon in Sandringham on June 19 in aid of Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NORSLAR), which Mr McCallum has become deeply involved in.

As well as volunteering as a search technician, Dibs McCallum is also trained as a first responder for the water team. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

He added: "I see it as being given another chance and I like to grab every opportunity that comes my way - which is where NORSLAR came in.

"They help search for missing people and they have trained me last year as a search technician and also part of the first responder water team.

"What they do is amazing and I can relate to what these families go through when someone they care about goes missing - it's tough.

"Since my diagnosis it has given me more drive to do what I can to help."

Dibs McCallum with his daughter, Eliza. Picture: Dibs McCallum - Credit: Archant

Surviving cancer has given Mr McCallum a new outlook on life, leading to his volunteering and change of career.

He said: "Prior to my diagnosis I just drank and smoke - which I don't do any of now.

"It's given me perspective and makes me want to achieve more in both my life and for others."

Mr McCallum has set up a JustGiving page for his half-marathon.