Children celebrating Euro 2020 Finland match with Pukki party

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:09 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM June 16, 2021
Reception children at Sprowston Infant School in Norwich holding up Finnish flags to support Norwich City star Teemu Pukki.

Reception children at Sprowston Infant School in Norwich holding up Finnish flags in support of Norwich City star Teemu Pukki who is playing against Russia for Euro 2020. - Credit: Andy Palmer

Mini football fans will be cheering on Norwich City star Teemu Pukki during today's Euro match between Finland and Russia.

Just over 40 reception class pupils from Sprowston Infant School on Recreation Ground Road are holding a Pukki party at 2pm when the game kicks off.

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The youngsters, many of whom are Canaries fans, have made flags for the occasion.

Reception class teacher Andy Palmer said the children were enjoying learning about different countries through the competition.

He said: "They are getting excited. They tend to think the country they live in is Norwich so through the Euro 2020 they can learn about countries in Europe."

Mr Palmer, 49, from Blofield, said the international contest was a good way to teach the children basic skills including shapes.

Other activities they are doing to mark the event is singing football songs outside, learning how to say hello in different languages and cooking international dishes.

Euro 2020
Norwich News

