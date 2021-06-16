Children cheer on Teemu Pukki in Euro 2020 Finland clash

Video

Published: 4:51 PM June 16, 2021

Primary school teacher Andy Palmer, is using the Euros as an opportunity to teach his class about global geography. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Children flew the flag proudly for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki during the Finland v Russia Euro 2020 clash.

The youngsters, aged four and five, from tiger and panda reception classes at Sprowston Infant School on Recreation Ground Road, got into the sporting celebrations on Wednesday, June 16.

Primary school children at Sprowston Infant School are using the Euros to learn about global geography. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Class teacher Andy Palmer said the children were enjoying learning about different countries through the international competition.

He said: "The children really enjoyed it. They made lots of different flags and sang songs outside. They had lots of fun. I'm really impressed with the children. They are learning lots and lots."

Alper from Sprowston Infant School is celebrating the Euros with his classmates. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Palmer, 49, from Blofield, led the singing with his guitar and songs included World in Motion and Football's Coming Home.

(L-R) Thijs, Riley and Theo, are celebrating the Euros with their classmates at Sprowston Infant School. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Other Euro 2020-related activities the reception children will do include cooking international dishes and learning foreign phrases.

Russia won 1-0 in the group B match.