Children cheer on Teemu Pukki in Euro 2020 Finland clash
Children flew the flag proudly for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki during the Finland v Russia Euro 2020 clash.
The youngsters, aged four and five, from tiger and panda reception classes at Sprowston Infant School on Recreation Ground Road, got into the sporting celebrations on Wednesday, June 16.
Class teacher Andy Palmer said the children were enjoying learning about different countries through the international competition.
He said: "The children really enjoyed it. They made lots of different flags and sang songs outside. They had lots of fun. I'm really impressed with the children. They are learning lots and lots."
Mr Palmer, 49, from Blofield, led the singing with his guitar and songs included World in Motion and Football's Coming Home.
Other Euro 2020-related activities the reception children will do include cooking international dishes and learning foreign phrases.
Russia won 1-0 in the group B match.
