Crew rushes to bin fire in the city centre

A crew from Sprowston was called to the blaze in Norwich city centre - Credit: David Cross

A fire engine descended on a city centre street after a bin was found on fire in the middle of Norwich.

A fire crew from Sporwston was called to Brigg Street in the city centre - which connects Rampant Horse Street and Orford Place - after being alerted to a fire in a litter bin in the afternoon of Wednesday, October 5.

A witness captured the moment firefighters extinguished the blaze opposite Marks & Spencer and St Stephens Church, adjacent to Clarks.

Crews were called to the bin blaze in Brigg Street, Norwich at 2.09pm on Wednesday, October 5 - Credit: David Cross

They were seen using hoses to smother the flames.

A Norfolk Fire Service spokesman said: "One appliance from Sprowston went to a small fire in the open.

"A 999 call was made at 2.09pm, crews were on scene at 2.13pm and the stop was made at 2.21pm.

"Crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire."

The cause of the fire is unknown.