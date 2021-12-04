Record-breaking donations for foodbank this winter

Headteacher of Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston with pupils and the various food donations - Credit: Cecil Gowing Infant School

Vital food parcels which will be donated to families and households in need have been gathered in their droves thanks to the generosity of a city suburb.

Cecil Gowing Infant School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, tasked parents to bring in non-perishable items for Norwich Foodbank.

Headteacher Isabel Stubbs said the call was well-received and the school collected more donations than it has ever collected in the past.

She said: "At our assembly I asked the children to imagine they were actually handing some of the items to children who would need them.

"I explained how we can all find ourselves in difficult times and needing help from others and asked the children what they may say as they handed over the donations. We were delighted by the kindness of our families."

For more information about the Norwich Foodbank visit www.norwichfoodbank.co.uk or call 0300 3651123 or email admin@norwichfoodbank.org.uk



