Community centre to open following major £1.2m revamp

PUBLISHED: 16:41 06 December 2018

Following a £1.2m upgrade, Sprowston Diamond Centre will be officially opened Monday, December 10. Picture: Sprowston Town Council

Sprowston Town Council

Following a major £1.2m upgrade, a community centre in the outskirts of Norwich will be officially opened to the public.

The Sprowston Diamond Centre, in School Lane, will be opened by councillor Ian Moncur, chairman of Sprowston Town Council, on Monday, December 10.

Broadland residents are welcome to celebrate the revamped community centre, which includes a multi-use sports hall, changing rooms and new kitchens, between 10am and 3pm.

Supported by Broadland District Council, the extension will see the centre being used as a meeting place for various groups, older people’s organisations, dance groups and exercise classes, and can now accommodate larger group activities and offer sports facilities.

It also includes additional cooking facilities, new changing rooms, new toilets and car park improvements.

Mr Moncur said: “I’m delighted that Sprowston Diamond Centre is fully open. This important community hub has always been very well used and, now it’s been revamped, delivers exactly what Sprowston residents need.”

