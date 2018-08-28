Sprowston Day Centre celebrates 40th anniversary

Margaret Wynn MBE and the Rev canon Simon Stokes. Photo: Sprowston Day Centre Archant

Sprowston Day Centre is celebrating its 40th anniversary after decades of cheers, tears and funding constraints.

The cake to celebrate Sprowston Day Centre's 40th anniversary. Photo: Sprowston Day Centre The cake to celebrate Sprowston Day Centre's 40th anniversary. Photo: Sprowston Day Centre

For the past four decades, the centre’s founder, Margaret Wynn MBE, has battled on against financial crisis and authorities’ constraints - in some cases running the centre for up to 100 people at a loss.

Mrs Wynn said: “We never gave up although it was a struggle but we had the backing and support of our fantastic volunteers who never faltered.”

Mrs Wynn, who was awarded the MBE in 2013 for her services to people’s care centres, has employed manager Harriet Money to take over the running of the centre and introduce more incentives to encourage more members in the New Year.

Ms Money: said “To celebrate 40 years since the Sprowston Day Centre began, 80 people from times of old and new gathered together for afternoon tea, at the Old Rectory Crostwick.”

Margaret Wynn, MBE. Photo: Maurice Gray Margaret Wynn, MBE. Photo: Maurice Gray

“Established in 1978 the club has a long history of hard work by totally committed volunteers.

“The club has gone from strength to strength over the years”.

Founder and chairperson Mrs Wynn cut the cake assisted by the Rev canon Simon Stokes.

The entertainment was provided by long established Terry Adams whose foot-tapping music ensured the dance floor was full.

Ms Money added: “Our vibrant popular day centre would be delighted to welcome new members and in the new year we will be offering attractive packages for people to attend on one or two days a week.

“We pride ourselves for having cosy warm facilities offering lots of activities, entertainment and amazing good food supplied by our friendly, welcoming and helpful volunteers”.

The day centre, which is based at St Cuthbert’s Church, offers elderly people within the community a place to meet on a weekly basis.

Visitors have the chance to enjoy a home cooked meals and a variety of activities.

Club days are Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10am to 2pm.

The website gives more information and pictures of the activities at www.sprowstondaycentre.co.uk

Details can also be obtained on 01603 419682 on Club days

