School cracks down on children doing wheelie stunts with cycle ban

Man doing a wheelie on a bicycle. Picture: Getty Images © Getty Images

A school is threatening pupils with cycling bans if they are caught performing dangerous wheelies on their way to and from lessons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liz Wood, headteacher at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Right for Success Trust Liz Wood, headteacher at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Right for Success Trust

Reports of youngsters performing wheelies, cycling in a dangerous way and weaving in and out of traffic have led to a flurry of complaints of anti-social behaviour in Sprowston.

In a bid to crack down on the problem and prevent anyone from getting hurt, Sprowston Community Academy has said it is taking robust action, including informing police and introducing temporary cycling bans to any pupils caught performing the dangerous stunts.

Not a problem isolated to Sprowston, the current craze for wheelies is believed to be fuelled by online videos and challenges to perform the longest stunt possible.

Last summer a teenager was caught on CCTV performing a wheelie into the path of oncoming traffic down Gorleston High Street. Meanwhile, police in Hethersett have also been cracking down on the problem.

You may also want to watch:

Liz Wood, headteacher at Sprowston Community Academy, said the school had spoken to students and parents about the problem: "We are aware of the concerns raised by the local community in relation to the nature of the cycling by a small minority of young people who may be students at our school.

"We take this very seriously because of the safety aspect and because we value the positive relationship that we have with our local community.

"We will continue to deal robustly with the cases that are raised with us on an individual basis."

The problem has led to police to also get involved. Sergeant Emma Youd said the main offenders had been identified and patrols in the area increased as result, she said: "Broadland Local Policing Neighbourhood Team have received a number of reports of recent anti-social behaviour around the Sprowston Recreation Ground and surrounding area.

"The main offenders have now been identified, appropriate action will be taken, and there will be increased Police patrols around the Recreation Ground to provide reassurance to the local community."

Adding that officers had met with local councillors to provide an update on police action, Sgt Youd encouraged anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour to report it via the Norfolk Police web site.