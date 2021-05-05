Music pub builds outdoor stage to allow gigs for 150 people

Published: 11:21 AM May 5, 2021

Work begins on the new outdoor stage at the Brickmakers music venue in Sprowston - Credit: The Brickmakers

A Norwich music venue is celebrating after receiving funding for a new outdoor stage which will allow it to start live events with 150 music-goers from the end of May.

Work has already started for the new stage at The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road after the venue's application for funding from the Arts Council was successful.

The stage will be completed by May 17, ready for May 20, with a charity event in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance sold out for May 30 as six artists are set to perform.

With restrictions on all social contact not set to ease until June 21, the outdoor stage will allow 150 people to attend music events rather than just 50 inside as part of the step three roadmap rules.

Landlady Charley South said: "We did not think in a million years that we would get the funding for it so we were absolutely elated to receive the funding from the Arts Council.

Landladies of The Brickmakers in Norwich, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South, who can now finally reopen the venue Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"We could not believe it. We have wanted to do it for a long time but we never had the means to do it.

"It's perfect timing and it eases the pressure a bit more than having people inside."

The venue will be making full use of the new stage this summer with events scheduled until September, including the Brickfest annual festival on August 30, a Pride event on July 10 and a Brickaroo country music festival on June 27.

And there will also be summer sessions every Sunday.

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Miss South said: "It has been such a long time. Creative people need to be playing and I think they have missed it.

"Music is more than a job, it's actually part of them and when you take that away, it's not good for them. They are all very excited to get playing with the new stage in the garden. It is something positive which is much needed."

The concrete pad was laid for the stage on May 1 ahead of the lighting, electrics and PA system being installed thanks to Viking Stage Lighting and Cookes Band Instruments.