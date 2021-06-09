Toucan crossing and cycleway proposed for busy road

Published: 8:56 AM June 9, 2021

A toucan crossing is being proposed near to the junction of Linacre Avenue, pictured, on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston - Credit: Google

Plans are being drawn up to provide improved safety for pedestrians and cyclists on a busy Sprowston road, as well as improved links to new housing development.

Norfolk County Council has issued a public notice proposing to install a toucan crossing on Blue Boar Lane near the Linacre Avenue junction.

A new shared use facility for pedestrians and cyclists to link Blue Boar Lane with Mallard Way is also being proposed.

The council has said the conversion would consist of widening the existing footway to construct the three metre wide crossing.

A spokesperson for the county council said: "The reasons for this proposal are to link with existing shared use facilities along Blue Boar Lane and along Salhouse Road and to provide a safer route/link along the Blue Boar Lane for cyclists.

"We also need to offer a safe link between the new housing development works on Mallard Way and Blue Boar Lane.

"The reason for the Toucan crossing proposal is to provide a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists within this urbanised area of Sprowston.”

Sprowston town mayor John Ward - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Town mayor John Ward said: "I think the toucan crossing will be very useful for existing residents and essential once the land is fully developed to the north of Blue Boar Lane and all the houses there are occupied."

And town councillor Bill Couzens said he frequently sees people crossing the road in the Blue Boar Lane area but questioned why other crossings have not already been installed.

Sprowston councillor Bill Couzens would like to see a new crossing to Tesco from the south - Credit: Google Street View

Mr Couzens said: "The connection to Mallard Way with a safe walkway to Tesco and Lidl will, I'm sure, be very welcome.

"For my own part I cannot, for the life of me, understand why there is no crossing on the route to Tesco and Lidl from the south side.

"It's needed not just for shopping but the safety of our children accessing the park."

He also said he would also like to see a crossing near St Cuthbert's Church.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals should write to nplaw, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR12DH, for the attention of Mrs Simmons by June 29, or emailed to trafficorders@norfolk.gov.uk.