Quiet neighbourhood left 'crawling with police' after break-in

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 7:13 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 7:18 PM March 15, 2021
A quiet neighbourhood was left "crawling with police" after three teenagers broke into a home before fleeing from officers.

At around 12.50pm on Monday, three people were reported to the police after breaking into a home on Clover Road in Sprowston.

The incident, described as an aggravated burglary by police, saw a heavy police presence in the area as officers searched for the trio, who were believed to be carrying weapons and fled the scene following the break-in.

A woman from neighbouring Tusting Close said she had seen three men sprint down the road and towards the 30th Norwich Scout Hut at the end of the cul-de-sac.

She said: "I saw three boys running towards the scout hut and over the wall, but they were just too quick.

"Nothing normally happens around here - everybody around here knows each other and recognises whose car is whose."

Alan Bedder, group leader of 30th Norwich, said he knew something had happened when he arrived on site and saw bricks from the wall strewn over the pavement.

He said: "It happened around lunch time and my colleague told me he had seen three hooded people come running down the road and climb over the wall."

He said one of them was carrying an object which looked like a crow bar and they ran off across the field.

"There was quite a bit of commotion afterwards and the area was crawling with police for a lot of the afternoon," he added.

"We checked to see whether any of the scout buildings had been broken into but only one door was unlocked and nothing is missing, so they can't have gone in anywhere. The wall being damaged is a pain in the backside though."

Another neighbour said they had heard glass smashing and banging as the break-in happened.

In the hours that followed, there was a strong police presence in the area, as officers searched for the three teenagers. 

As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made in connection with the incident, and by 4pm the area was quiet.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers were called at approximately 12:50pm on Monday following reports of an aggravated burglary at a property in Clover Road.

"Three males were reportedly involved and enquiries are ongoing."

