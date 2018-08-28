Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found.

The mystery source of a searchlight which was spotted in the skies above Norwich has been found.

Trafalgar Fireworks, the source of the sky light beam which has been spotted over Norwich city centre.

People out and about in Norwich on Tuesday night may have spotted a large beam of light sweeping across the city’s skies and although there was much speculation over the source of the light, it was not known where the light had come from.

But now, the mystery has now been solved.

The light, or sky scanner as it is officially known, was being beamed into the sky by Trafalgar Fireworks, a firework business based in Norwich.

Warren Thomas, 53, the owner of Trafalgar Fireworks, in Trafalgar Street said: “It’s always good to have people talking about things and it’s a bit of interest, something different. We thought it was a bit of fun, so people can follow the light to Trafalgar Fireworks.”

The light, which can be seen from as far way away as 7km will be turned on every night until November 5, to mark the business’ busiest time of the year.