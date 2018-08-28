Hundreds enjoy ghostly night out for Spooky City

Strange characters prowling around Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event, from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride, and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

There was something evil lurking under the moonlight in Norwich’s Chapelfield Gardens as the park hosted Norwich’s sixth Spooky City event.

The annual Halloween event saw the city centre park transformed into a haven for ghouls, ghosts and the un-dead as hundreds of people dressed up as their favourite monsters and enjoyed the eerie after dark entertainment.

Nightmarish sounds could be heard coming from gravestones as a trio of witches swirled around the gardens and actors dressed as up as skeletons drifted through the crowd, giving people a fright.

Lisa Welsh, from Norwich, who was at the event with her husband and daughter Bluebelle, aged 10 - who had dressed up as a corpse bride - said: “We’ve been coming for a few years and we love it. It’s a brilliant event, it’s not too scary, it’s just right for kids. We really enjoy it.”

Meg Lowder, from Norwich, was at the event with her sons Angus, nine, who had dressed up as a zombie, and Archie 13, who had dressed up as Slender Man.

Corpse bride Bluebelle Welsh, 10, at Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: “It’s our first year and I think it’s great, it’s a nice community event.” Archie added: “It’s great hanging out with lots of other people in costumes.”

Despite the popular parade missing from this year’s programme, the celebrations still attracted large crowds who headed to Chapelfield Gardens to see street performers, hear live music and revel in the spooky atmosphere.

Becci McBride, who was at the event with family and friends, said: “I think for a free event, it’s so good for the community.”

She added that she and her friends weren’t missing the parade. “It used to get so busy,” she said.

Fire dancers at Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But Charlotte Sartin, who was also at the event with family and friends, said she did miss the parade. “It’s great, but it’s a shame they didn’t go through the city this year.”

Helen Selleck, Norwich City Council’s culture and events manager, said: “We’ve had a fantastic turnout to this year’s Spooky City, and it’s wonderful to see so many creative costumes.

“As always, families have embraced the Halloween spirit and I’d like to thank everyone involved for making it so spooktacular.”

Fire dancers at Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strange characters prowling around Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strange characters prowling around Chapelfield Gardens for the Hallowe'en Spooky City event. Kris Jones and his daughter, Cherry, eight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY