'I shot out of my seat' - Spitfire spotted flying over Norwich

Published: 11:14 AM September 18, 2021

A Spitfire over Norwich for the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight 2021. - Credit: Sally Lloyd

People living in Norwich ran to their windows on Friday evening (September 17) after hearing the sound of Spitfire propellers up above.

The Spitfire was seen flying above the city at approximately 6.30pm and it was part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight taking place this weekend.

The RAF tours some of its classic planes across the UK between May and September each year from its RAF Coningsby base in Lincolnshire.

Thank you Sqn Ldr Mark Long from @RAFBBMF for the wonderful Spitfire flypast this evening over County Hall, Norwich @NorfolkCC #BattleofBritain pic.twitter.com/0mgUiv0gxK — NorfolkCC Chairman (@NorfolkChairman) September 17, 2021

This includes six Spitfires and one of these was seen flying over the city.

Penny Carpenter, chairman for Norfolk County Council, tweeted: "Thank you Sqn Ldr Mark Long from @RAFBBMF for the wonderful Spitfire flypast this evening over County Hall, Norwich."

Sally Lloyd, from Norwich, said: "I went to my balcony to see what it was and obviously it isn't a regular sound you hear and it looked like a Spitfire."

Jack Youngman, from Lakenham, said: "I heard the propellers and I shot out of my seat and flipped my camera around instantly."

There is also set to be a flypast over Flixton in Suffolk from 11.05am to 12.05pm on Sunday (September 19).