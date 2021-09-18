Video
'I shot out of my seat' - Spitfire spotted flying over Norwich
- Credit: Sally Lloyd
People living in Norwich ran to their windows on Friday evening (September 17) after hearing the sound of Spitfire propellers up above.
The Spitfire was seen flying above the city at approximately 6.30pm and it was part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight taking place this weekend.
The RAF tours some of its classic planes across the UK between May and September each year from its RAF Coningsby base in Lincolnshire.
This includes six Spitfires and one of these was seen flying over the city.
Penny Carpenter, chairman for Norfolk County Council, tweeted: "Thank you Sqn Ldr Mark Long from @RAFBBMF for the wonderful Spitfire flypast this evening over County Hall, Norwich."
Sally Lloyd, from Norwich, said: "I went to my balcony to see what it was and obviously it isn't a regular sound you hear and it looked like a Spitfire."
Jack Youngman, from Lakenham, said: "I heard the propellers and I shot out of my seat and flipped my camera around instantly."
Most Read
- 1 New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich
- 2 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
- 3 'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding
- 4 To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
- 5 'We do everything correctly': Norwich takeaway handed one star hygiene rating
- 6 Former teacher who abused young boys handed 25-year sentence
- 7 Bus services to be cancelled and changed amid driver shortage
- 8 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
- 9 Diggers roll into village as work begins on 267 home development
- 10 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
There is also set to be a flypast over Flixton in Suffolk from 11.05am to 12.05pm on Sunday (September 19).