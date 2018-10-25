Video

Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian restaurant with a twist

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street with the Lord Mayor of Norwich Credit: Spice Valley Archant

A new Indian restaurant has opened its doors, bringing something “completely different” to the city.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inside of Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Colby Marketing The inside of Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Colby Marketing

Spice Valley opened this October in 5 Magdalen Street inside a Grade II listed building that has been closed for years.

The new eatery boasts a large seating area, an illuminated bar and even an indoor waterfall.

Alongside traditional offerings, such as jalfrezi and vindaloo, there are innovative dishes such as a crab malabar, made with crab claws, bell peppers and spices, and tandoori duck.

Metu Rahman, director of Spice Valley, said: “Spice Valley is a traditional Indian restaurant and we have an Indian chef from Delhi.

“It is a listed building that has been closed for years and years and we’ve renovated it as an Indian restaurant which is completely different to anywhere else in Norwich.

READ MORE: Get ready for The Greatest Show as new season at Norwich Theatre Royal is announced

“We will be serving Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine and normally when you go to an Indian restaurant you get chicken and lamb but we will do rabbit, beef, pigeons, lobsters, prawns and duck - all different sorts of fish and meat.

“My family have been working in Indian restaurants since I was born and a number in Norwich.

“We’ve got a great reaction so far and a lot of people booking up.

Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Colby Marketing Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Colby Marketing

Spice Valley is open from 5pm to 11.30pm seven days a week and you can view the menu here.