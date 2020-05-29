Search

Street’s Spice Girl performance to mark clap for carers

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 May 2020

Residents in Orchard Street, Norwich, paid tribute to the NHS with a Spice Girls performance. Picture: Alex Winsworth

Residents in Orchard Street, Norwich, paid tribute to the NHS with a Spice Girls performance. Picture: Alex Winsworth

A Norwich street came together to mark the last Clap For Carers with music and a performance from the Spice Girls.

Martin Secker, Andrew Hall, Chelsea Richards, Nikki Scanell and Aishah Shadi, dressed up as the popular girl group to perform on a make shift stage, in Orchard Street, Norwich.

The idea was to show their support for frontline staff, as Thursday evening marked the tenth and final clap for carers.

The event brought neighbours out onto the road to enjoy the music, with Mr Secker adding everyone adhered to social distancing, while they wore masks and gloves during their performance.

The group’s Ginger Spice said; “It was a really good atmosphere. Usually this street does not really do anything like that, you see your neighbours but last night everyone was chatting to each other and they said we should do things like this. It was meant to be 15 minutes but when we finished people wanted more, shouting encore and one more song, so it lasted about an hour.”

Mr Secker said police did visit the street following concerns of a mass gathering.

Neighbour Alex Winsworth said: “It was a really fun happy positive atmosphere, just the whole street coming together laughing clapping singing. It was completely what we all needed.”

