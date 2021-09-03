Road widening works will overrun into school term

Published: 7:35 AM September 3, 2021

Works on a busy Norwich street will overrun by a minimum of two weeks after officials had hoped to complete it before the start of the new school term.

South Park Avenue was initially closed from July 12 with Norfolk County Council stating the carriageway resurfacing works would take nine weeks to complete.

But delays in construction has caused the work to be extended by two to three weeks.

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich said: "We had programmed the work over the school holidays to minimise disruption as much as possible but unfortunately this will now continue a little further into the new term than planned.

Norfolk County Council roadworks signs on South Park Avenue. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

"We are, however, on target to complete work outside the school in time for children returning next week.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this extension will cause and are working with our contractor to reduce the impact."

She added that those affected will be contacted over the coming week to provide them with more information on what to expect.

On completion, the changes are intended to improve bust journey times along the busy route, as well as providing better access to Eaton Park for those travelling on foot or by bike.

The £467,074 plans will see the road widened to allow two buses to pass without stopping.

A zebra crossing and the replacement of a pedestrian island also forms part of the plans which are funded by the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund.

This saw a total of £32m being awarded to the city in total for its roads network.

The county council has reassured people the existing footpath will not be narrowed for pedestrians as part of the works.

Access for those living in the area and schools has been maintained throughout the duration of the works.

The plans were heard by members of the county council's transforming cities committee in March.

Just over half of respondents to a consultation for the plans were in favour of the road being widened.

But some concerns were raised, including from the Colman Federation, which runs the nearby Colman junior and infant schools.