Shoppers queue overnight outside store to get their hands on special edition vinyls

Ryan Morgan from Kessingland near Lowestoft managed to get everything he wanted from Soundclash Records except a rare League of Gentleman record. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Record collectors in Norwich queued from the early hours to get their hands on special edition vinyls - while one person even set up camp overnight to secure a good spot.

Soundclash Records opened their doors at 8am on Saturday morning for National Record Store Day but the first in the queue to buy rare vinyl had been there since 5pm the night before. Picture: Neil Didsbury Soundclash Records opened their doors at 8am on Saturday morning for National Record Store Day but the first in the queue to buy rare vinyl had been there since 5pm the night before. Picture: Neil Didsbury

As part of the international Record Store Day, Soundclash, on St Benedicts Street, opened early on Saturday morning with exclusive releases by new, established and legendary artists.

Ryan Morgan had been waiting outside the store since 5am - but despite his early start he was not the first in the queue.

The 31-year-old said: “I wanted to try and get near the front as last year when I came down I got here before 5am and I was about 20th in the queue.

“Vinyl goes against how everything is at your disposal now, music it has lost meaning, but to have a record you can hold with a gatefold it’s something nice to collect, it’s just special, you can’t describe.

Vinyl fans snapped up rare records on National Record Store Day which was celebrated at Soundclash Records on St Benedicts Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury Vinyl fans snapped up rare records on National Record Store Day which was celebrated at Soundclash Records on St Benedicts Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“It was worth the wait but it is all part of the gamble.”

Soundclash was the only store in Norfolk taking part in the day, and saw collectors from all over the country travel to Norwich to shop.

People brought chairs to stay comfortable, and Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash, said one person had set up camp at 5pm the previous night.

He said: “Every year it’s an amazing day, there’s a great atmosphere that develops in the queue – friendships are forged and loads of really special records are taken home by very happy music lovers.

Music fan Jared Haste from London had been to a gig at the UEA the night before and thought he would join the queue at Soundclash Records to see if he could unearth some hidden gems. Picture: Neil Didsbury Music fan Jared Haste from London had been to a gig at the UEA the night before and thought he would join the queue at Soundclash Records to see if he could unearth some hidden gems. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“In the last few years there have been more and more young people getting into vinyl and building up record collections alongside streaming music, they appreciate how much better music sounds when played on a record player compared to digital, and what a fun, sociable thing buying and playing records is.”

Jared Haste had travelled from London to see The Good, The Bad and The Queen at the University of East Anglia’s LCR the night before.

His hotel was opposite the store and he took the chance to add something special to his collection.

The 51-year-old said: “It is very rare that I get to be five minutes away from a record shop.

Paul Buttifant from Norwich loves the personal aspect of collecting vinyl records. Picture: Neil Didsbury Paul Buttifant from Norwich loves the personal aspect of collecting vinyl records. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Seeing that Soundclash was the only store in Norwich we scrambled over here. Records offer a form of permanency, and being a gentleman of a certain age records are the major music format I listen to and I have always continued.”

Band Sleaford Mods made an appearance at the store to show support ahead of their gig at the Waterfront on Saturday night.