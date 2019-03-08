Search

Sunshine and Showers

Shoppers queue overnight outside store to get their hands on special edition vinyls

PUBLISHED: 10:55 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 13 April 2019

Ryan Morgan from Kessingland near Lowestoft managed to get everything he wanted from Soundclash Records except a rare League of Gentleman record. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ryan Morgan from Kessingland near Lowestoft managed to get everything he wanted from Soundclash Records except a rare League of Gentleman record. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Record collectors in Norwich queued from the early hours to get their hands on special edition vinyls - while one person even set up camp overnight to secure a good spot.

Soundclash Records opened their doors at 8am on Saturday morning for National Record Store Day but the first in the queue to buy rare vinyl had been there since 5pm the night before. Picture: Neil DidsburySoundclash Records opened their doors at 8am on Saturday morning for National Record Store Day but the first in the queue to buy rare vinyl had been there since 5pm the night before. Picture: Neil Didsbury

As part of the international Record Store Day, Soundclash, on St Benedicts Street, opened early on Saturday morning with exclusive releases by new, established and legendary artists.

Ryan Morgan had been waiting outside the store since 5am - but despite his early start he was not the first in the queue.

The 31-year-old said: “I wanted to try and get near the front as last year when I came down I got here before 5am and I was about 20th in the queue.

“Vinyl goes against how everything is at your disposal now, music it has lost meaning, but to have a record you can hold with a gatefold it’s something nice to collect, it’s just special, you can’t describe.

Vinyl fans snapped up rare records on National Record Store Day which was celebrated at Soundclash Records on St Benedicts Street. Picture: Neil DidsburyVinyl fans snapped up rare records on National Record Store Day which was celebrated at Soundclash Records on St Benedicts Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“It was worth the wait but it is all part of the gamble.”

Soundclash was the only store in Norfolk taking part in the day, and saw collectors from all over the country travel to Norwich to shop.

People brought chairs to stay comfortable, and Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash, said one person had set up camp at 5pm the previous night.

He said: “Every year it’s an amazing day, there’s a great atmosphere that develops in the queue – friendships are forged and loads of really special records are taken home by very happy music lovers.

Music fan Jared Haste from London had been to a gig at the UEA the night before and thought he would join the queue at Soundclash Records to see if he could unearth some hidden gems. Picture: Neil DidsburyMusic fan Jared Haste from London had been to a gig at the UEA the night before and thought he would join the queue at Soundclash Records to see if he could unearth some hidden gems. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“In the last few years there have been more and more young people getting into vinyl and building up record collections alongside streaming music, they appreciate how much better music sounds when played on a record player compared to digital, and what a fun, sociable thing buying and playing records is.”

Jared Haste had travelled from London to see The Good, The Bad and The Queen at the University of East Anglia’s LCR the night before.

His hotel was opposite the store and he took the chance to add something special to his collection.

The 51-year-old said: “It is very rare that I get to be five minutes away from a record shop.

Paul Buttifant from Norwich loves the personal aspect of collecting vinyl records. Picture: Neil DidsburyPaul Buttifant from Norwich loves the personal aspect of collecting vinyl records. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Seeing that Soundclash was the only store in Norwich we scrambled over here. Records offer a form of permanency, and being a gentleman of a certain age records are the major music format I listen to and I have always continued.”

Band Sleaford Mods made an appearance at the store to show support ahead of their gig at the Waterfront on Saturday night.

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

‘Speechless’ father hails TV presenter Jake Humphrey after tweet creates ‘minor miracle’

Ross Coniam with his daughter Norah Faith. Picture: Ross Coniam

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

‘We are totally down to earth and absolutely focused’ – Farke is sure City players can handle promotion pressure

Norwich City have won five of their last six away games ahead of Sunday's game at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

David Freezer: Watch out Wigan, City are preparing a Sunday roast after moment of glory was stolen

The Christoph Zimmermann header against Reading which should have taken on iconic status for Norwich City Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Shoppers queue overnight outside store to get their hands on special edition vinyls

Ryan Morgan from Kessingland near Lowestoft managed to get everything he wanted from Soundclash Records except a rare League of Gentleman record. Picture: Neil Didsbury
