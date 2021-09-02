'A long time coming': First full-scale production hits city stage

Published: 11:56 AM September 2, 2021

Sound Ideas' production of One Man Two Guvnors will open in Norwich next week. - Credit: Dan Smith

The spotlights are back on after theatres lay in darkness for a year - with a full-scale production heading to the city.

Norwich theatre company Sound Ideas has revealed its first large-scale production since lockdown.

Hugely popular West End show One Man Two Guvnors will hit the stage next week - to the delight of the cast and crew.

“It’s the return to live theatre we’ve all been desperately waiting for," said creative director Dan Smith.

Sound Ideas production of One Man Two Guvners runs at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. 7th - 11th September 2021. - Credit: Dan Smith

The cast are very excited to finally be able to get in front of an audience “It’s been a long time coming! Most of the cast auditioned two years ago,” Mr Smith said.

The Norwich 25-year-old added: “After two years, two venues and four sets of dates were finally making it to the stage.

"There’s been an unbelievable amount of dedication going in to this."

The production will take place at the company's resident venue, the Maddermarket Theatre in the city centre.

Joseph Betts as Francis Henshall in Sound Ideas production of One Man Two Guvners at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Smith

But, venues have never needed more help, Mr Smith said.

He added: “Sound Ideas are now working in residence at the theatre and alongside the Norwich Players. We hope to pack out the seats every time either group performs.”

For those that are not familiar with the play, Mr Smith assured audiences that it is full of “fabulous live music, stunning costumes and a huge dose of belly laughs”.

Lauren Bryant, 23, who plays Rachel Crabbe in the production, said: “One Man Two Guvnors has been the perfect remedy to make up for the past 18 months.

"It's unashamedly ridiculous and comically chaotic with a script that has everything from love, hidden identities, conflict and even chicken balls.”

Lauren Bryant, 23 who plays Rachel Crabbe in the production at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich - Credit: Dan Smith

She added: “This show is going to be really special - so if you want to laugh until your face aches then come join us in 1963's Brighton.”

One Man Two Guvnors runs at the Maddermarket Theatre from September 7 to 11.

Tickets are £17 and are available at www.maddermarket.co.uk

