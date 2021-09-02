'A long time coming': First full-scale production hits city stage
- Credit: Dan Smith
The spotlights are back on after theatres lay in darkness for a year - with a full-scale production heading to the city.
Norwich theatre company Sound Ideas has revealed its first large-scale production since lockdown.
Hugely popular West End show One Man Two Guvnors will hit the stage next week - to the delight of the cast and crew.
“It’s the return to live theatre we’ve all been desperately waiting for," said creative director Dan Smith.
The cast are very excited to finally be able to get in front of an audience “It’s been a long time coming! Most of the cast auditioned two years ago,” Mr Smith said.
You may also want to watch:
The Norwich 25-year-old added: “After two years, two venues and four sets of dates were finally making it to the stage.
"There’s been an unbelievable amount of dedication going in to this."
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 3 Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking
- 4 New burrito bar to open in city centre
- 5 Eyesore for neighbours as car and rubbish dumped
- 6 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
- 7 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- 8 Race against time to finish roadworks ahead of new school term
- 9 Woman was left with glass in her eye after fight in bar, court hears
- 10 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
The production will take place at the company's resident venue, the Maddermarket Theatre in the city centre.
But, venues have never needed more help, Mr Smith said.
He added: “Sound Ideas are now working in residence at the theatre and alongside the Norwich Players. We hope to pack out the seats every time either group performs.”
For those that are not familiar with the play, Mr Smith assured audiences that it is full of “fabulous live music, stunning costumes and a huge dose of belly laughs”.
Lauren Bryant, 23, who plays Rachel Crabbe in the production, said: “One Man Two Guvnors has been the perfect remedy to make up for the past 18 months.
"It's unashamedly ridiculous and comically chaotic with a script that has everything from love, hidden identities, conflict and even chicken balls.”
She added: “This show is going to be really special - so if you want to laugh until your face aches then come join us in 1963's Brighton.”
One Man Two Guvnors runs at the Maddermarket Theatre from September 7 to 11.
Tickets are £17 and are available at www.maddermarket.co.uk
If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk