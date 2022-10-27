First look inside new mega church
- Credit: SOUL Church
More than 400 people gathered for an inaugural church service at a new place of worship under construction.
On the site of the former Family Life Centre in Heartsease Lane, which burned down in 2006, SOUL Church's new venue is being constructed
In the meantime its congregation has been meeting in Mason Road.
On Sunday, the church's congregation gathered under the steel frame and roof of the new building for the inaugural service.
"We have a social supermarket, wellbeing groups, toddlers, teens and more on our current site and we’ve outgrown it.
"Our new home on Heartsease Lane will be able to host all these groups and so many more. It’s going to be a huge community asset for our city.
"We’re delighted to have had the chance to hold a service inside the frame of the building – just a taster of what’s to come."