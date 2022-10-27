Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
First look inside new mega church

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:38 AM October 27, 2022
More than 400 people gathered at the site for the first service

More than 400 people gathered for an inaugural church service at a new place of worship under construction.

On the site of the former Family Life Centre in Heartsease Lane, which burned down in 2006, SOUL Church's new venue is being constructed

In the meantime its congregation has been meeting in Mason Road.

The congregation currently meets at Mason Road but had its first service under the roof of the new Heartsease Lane site

On Sunday, the church's congregation gathered under the steel frame and roof of the new building for the inaugural service.

"We have a social supermarket, wellbeing groups, toddlers, teens and more on our current site and we’ve outgrown it.

Senior Pastor Jon Norman, SOUL Church 

"Our new home on Heartsease Lane will be able to host all these groups and so many more. It’s going to be a huge community asset for our city.

"We’re delighted to have had the chance to hold a service inside the frame of the building – just a taster of what’s to come."

Senior Pastor Jon Norman the service marked a "momentous day for our church"

