Church delivers 800,000 lockdown meals to families in need

Soul Foundation has delivered 800,000 meals during coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Soul Foundation Archant

A Norwich church has delivered around 800,000 meals to people in need during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Genrous partners and sponsors have helped Soul Foundation has delivered 800,000 meals during coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Soul Foundation Genrous partners and sponsors have helped Soul Foundation has delivered 800,000 meals during coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Soul Foundation

Soul Foundation, the outreach arm of Soul Church, based on Mason Road, says it has seen unprecedented need across the city.

You may also want to watch:

With schools closed and many people unable to work during the coronavirus pandemic, the church has partnered with 30 schools to identify those families needing practical support.

Sam Mooney, who has been running the initiative, said: “We have been blown away by the response from school staff, our own volunteers and local businesses alike.

“We’ve been given eight vans, so we can collect three tonnes of food each day from FareShare in Ipswich before sorting it at our warehouse, also donated by a local business, and distributing it on to families and individuals.”

The team is hoping to increase capacity over the coming months, and are also looking to offer a number of practical courses, including parenting, cooking, budgeting and CV writing.