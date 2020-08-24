Search

Church delivers 800,000 lockdown meals to families in need

PUBLISHED: 19:41 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:41 24 August 2020

Soul Foundation has delivered 800,000 meals during coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Soul Foundation

Soul Foundation has delivered 800,000 meals during coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Soul Foundation

A Norwich church has delivered around 800,000 meals to people in need during lockdown.

Soul Foundation, the outreach arm of Soul Church, based on Mason Road, says it has seen unprecedented need across the city.

With schools closed and many people unable to work during the coronavirus pandemic, the church has partnered with 30 schools to identify those families needing practical support.

Sam Mooney, who has been running the initiative, said: “We have been blown away by the response from school staff, our own volunteers and local businesses alike.

“We’ve been given eight vans, so we can collect three tonnes of food each day from FareShare in Ipswich before sorting it at our warehouse, also donated by a local business, and distributing it on to families and individuals.”

The team is hoping to increase capacity over the coming months, and are also looking to offer a number of practical courses, including parenting, cooking, budgeting and CV writing.

