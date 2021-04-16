SOS bus returns to Norwich city centre
- Credit: SOS Bus
Norwich's SOS Bus will return on Saturday to help people who require emergency care on the first weekend since pubs and restaurants reopened.
Volunteers were last in the Prince of Wales Road area four months ago on New Year's Eve, but will be back between 9.30pm and 1.30am.
Police have appealed to pub garden revellers to follow landlords' advice on the first weekend since reopening and the bus's head said volunteers would roll with it on Saturday evening.
Beth Williams, SOS Bus development manager, said: "I have two conflicting emotions.
"I'm nervous - it's the unknown because we never know what's going to happen on a shift. But I am excited to see the team and the feeling of doing something.
"It's the same with the people in the team, they are doers, they want to get out and help.
You may also want to watch:
"It will be busier than it was at the end of last year, there isn't a curfew, they can mix households and there's Norwich [possible promotion].
"It will be busier than we saw at the end of last year, but it will not be as busy as it was pre-Covid."
Most Read
- 1 Two Norwich fish and chip shops named among top 50 in the country
- 2 Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital
- 3 Fashion chain's £50,000 debt written off
- 4 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
- 5 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
- 6 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
- 7 'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror
- 8 Churros and Chorizo to open park cafe near Norwich
- 9 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
- 10 Man hiding in bathroom arrested after police find drugs at city home
In 2020, the bus carried out 33 shifts compared to its usual 104.
The bus will continue to offer full paramedic and first aid services, though social distancing requirements will limit the numbers to be seen at any one time aboard the bus.
Ms Williams said the bus's aim was to reduce unnecessary ambulance callouts, with only a third of its responses to those who were drunk, with volunteers supporting those who may have lost their phone, friends, feel unsafe or become ill or destressed.
The SOS Bus's support vehicle will not be in operation at this time.
The service is looking for more volunteers, including those with a category C driving licence who can help drive the bus.
Ms Williams said they would be hard pushed to run both Friday and Saturday with current volunteer numbers.
Anyone needing assistance should walk to the main SOS Bus which will be in its usual location at the bottom of Prince of Wales Road or preferably call the SOS Bus in advance 07833 505505 to check there is capacity on the bus to attend to their needs.