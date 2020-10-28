News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Dream zoo trip fund for Sofia Honey, six, nears four times its target

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:59 AM October 28, 2020    Updated: 7:11 PM November 21, 2020
Sophia Honey Adcock, six, with her sisters Alexi and Kelsi. Picture: Sammy Adcock

Sophia Honey Adcock, six, with her sisters Alexi and Kelsi. Picture: Sammy Adcock - Credit: Archant

A fundraiser to send a brave six-year-old girl and her family for a dream zoo trip has raised almost four times the target in just a week.

Emma Waller and Kristina Harris will be walking 33 miles to raise money for Sofia Honey Adcock, pict

Emma Waller and Kristina Harris will be walking 33 miles to raise money for Sofia Honey Adcock, pictured with her mum Sammy. Picture: Clarissa Place - Credit: Archant

Donations have poured in to send Sofia Honey Adcock, from Costessey, to Port Lympne safari, near Folkstone.

The youngster was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February.

The aim was to raise £500, but the target is now on its way to £2,000 which will cover an upgrade to the Tiger Lodge at the safari park and a second day trip for the family.

To say thank you, fundraiser Kristina Hall will walk an additional 26 miles this Friday.

Emma Waller and Kristina Harris will be walking 33 miles to raise money for the Adcock family. Pictu

Emma Waller and Kristina Harris will be walking 33 miles to raise money for the Adcock family. Picture: Clarissa Place - Credit: Archant

If the total reaches £2,000 before Friday, she will be joined by Emma Waller.

The pair will be joined by Rachel Bradford for their planned 33 mile walk on November 21.

Miss Hall said: “The Tiger Lodge is amazing but to have two potential day trips is something nice for Sofia Honey and her sisters to look forward to.

“It’s amazing how generous people have been.”

Sofia Honey Adcock with her family. Picture: Sammy Adcock

Sofia Honey Adcock with her family. Picture: Sammy Adcock - Credit: Archant

