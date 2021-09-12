News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Snowsports races in memory of popular club stalwart and instructor

Published: 4:01 PM September 12, 2021   
Youngsters enjoying the David Beckett Commemorative Races event

Youngsters enjoying the David Beckett Commemorative Races event

Friends and former students of a popular volunteer ski instructor who died celebrated his life by doing his favourite activity - taking to the slopes on the edge of the city.

David Beckett, 60, from Framingham Earl, who was an instructor for over 15 years at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse, died at his home from a heart attack in February this year.

David Beckett, former vice-chairman of Norfolk Snowsports Club, who died in February 2021

David Beckett, former vice-chairman of Norfolk Snowsports Club, who died in February 2021

To mark his legacy within the club around 100 children and adults competed in skiing races and tubing sessions on Sunday, September 12.

Ann Beckett, wife of former vice-chairman of Norfolk Snowsports Club, with their sons Simon Beckett and Jason Waller-Beckett

Ann Beckett, wife of former vice-chairman of Norfolk Snowsports Club, who died in February 2021, with their sons Simon Beckett (30) (left) and Jason Waller-Beckett (33)

Paying tribute to her husband of nearly 40 years, Ann Beckett, 61, said: "He loved the club because it was inclusive. It is like a big family.

"He got involved in every aspect of the club and loved seeing people achieve.

"David was a perfectionist and never gave up. He  put everything into life and was very caring.

"He was a big person and everyone he met thought a lot about him."

A young girl enjoying the David Beckett Commemorative Races event

A young girl enjoying the David Beckett Commemorative Races event

The 60-year-old, who was vice chairman at the time of his death, was a development engineer for Norwich firm Syfer Technology until April 2019, when he retired.

Youngsters enjoying the David Beckett Commemorative Races event

Youngsters enjoying the David Beckett Commemorative Races event

He apparently "caught the bug" of skiing in 1990 after a family friend bought him, his wife and two young sons at the the time, a set of lessons.

David Beckett, who died in February 2021, skiing at Norfolk Snowsports Club around six years ago

David Beckett, who died in February 2021, skiing at Norfolk Snowsports Club around six years ago

After training as an instructor he taught children from the age of six up to adults.

He was particularly passionate about teaching children with disabilities who take part in adaptive sessions.

The love of skiing has continued in his family through his sons and one of his three grandchildren.

Mrs Beckett added: "This is the first big event we've had at the club since lockdown and it is nice to remember David. He would have loved this. It is reassuring that his life wasn't in vain because he died early."

His ashes are buried in Trowse Cemetery close to the club, race entry fees will go towards adaptive equipment and his name will be put towards an annual award for outstanding young club members.

Richard Oliver, chairman of Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse, and Leah Fogg, office manager of the club.

Richard Oliver, chairman of Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse, and Leah Fogg, office manager of the club, at the David Beckett Commemorative Races event on September 12, 2021

Leah Fogg, office manager of the club, said: "David was a hugely influential figure."

Chairman Richard Oliver said: "He was a good egg. He always wanted to share his skills." 




