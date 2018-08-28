Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

PUBLISHED: 14:19 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 28 January 2019

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A yellow severe weather warning remains in place for snow and ice overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned heavy snowfall could hit the region, with coverings of up to 10cm on higher levels.

The forecaster said: “Showers will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground then to lower levels later in the night and on Tuesday morning.

“Five to 10cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200m with a cover of 1 to 2cm at lower levels.”

They added: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Great Yarmouth Town Hall in the snow, by J Fisk.Great Yarmouth Town Hall in the snow, by J Fisk.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

Warnings are also being made over the risk of black ice forming on untreated pavements and cycle paths.

Dan Holley, of forecasters Weatherquest, said there is “still some uncertainty” over the chances of snow, which are very “finely balanced”.

“The latest data continues to suggests a patchy 1-3cm of snow on Tuesday night, with a few places up to 5cm,” he said. “Very low risk of anything higher than this (10pc chance of 10cm etc).

“Some places may not see any lying snow, particularly near some coasts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘He restored my faith in people’ – Praise for good samaritan who reunited owners with stolen bike

Luke Yallop with one of his own motorcross bikes. Photo: Courtesy of Luke Yallop

Tesco confirms 9,000 jobs at risk of being axed

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

9 things to see and do at Norfolk Makers’ Festival 2019

Family arts and crafts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists