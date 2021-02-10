News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Video

Watch: Another skier shows how its done on Norwich's steepest hill

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:00 AM February 10, 2021    Updated: 7:01 PM February 10, 2021
Skier speeds down the pavement of Gas Hill in Norwich. 

Skier speeds down the pavement of Gas Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Norfolk isn’t known for its hills so opportunities for skiers to take to slopes on their local doorstep are limited. 

But Gas Hill - Norwich's steepest incline with an average gradient of 10.7 % - appears to have become the place to be during the current snowfalls. 

After a woman was spotted skiing down the hill earlier this week - before falling over at the end, a new video has emerged of a man on the makeshift city centre slope. 

Footage shows the man showing off some more sturdy skiing skills as he flies down the hill at speed before coming to a neat stop closer to the Lollard's Pit pub.

Skier comes to stop at bottom of Gas Hill in Norwich.

Skier comes to stop at bottom of Gas Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

After overnight sub-zero temperatures, Wednesday saw more brief flurries but snow began to steadily meaning future skiing opportunities are melting away. 

People were still able to make the most of the weather close to home, building snowmen in their gardens or sledging near their homes though.

Skier heads back up Gas Hill in Norwich.

Skier heads back up Gas Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gary Hunt (left) and Jem Probert (right) 

Man's tribute to his 'dearest friend' killed in Norwich fire

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

Road near two Norwich superstores to close for resurfacing

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich pictured in the snow and ice in the early hours of February 8, 2021.

Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of an incident on Horn-Pie Road in Bowthorpe

Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb

Noah Vickers and David Hannant

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus