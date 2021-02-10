Watch: Another skier shows how its done on Norwich's steepest hill

Video

Published: 12:00 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 7:01 PM February 10, 2021

Skier speeds down the pavement of Gas Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Norfolk isn’t known for its hills so opportunities for skiers to take to slopes on their local doorstep are limited.

But Gas Hill - Norwich's steepest incline with an average gradient of 10.7 % - appears to have become the place to be during the current snowfalls.

After a woman was spotted skiing down the hill earlier this week - before falling over at the end, a new video has emerged of a man on the makeshift city centre slope.

Footage shows the man showing off some more sturdy skiing skills as he flies down the hill at speed before coming to a neat stop closer to the Lollard's Pit pub.

Skier comes to stop at bottom of Gas Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

After overnight sub-zero temperatures, Wednesday saw more brief flurries but snow began to steadily meaning future skiing opportunities are melting away.

People were still able to make the most of the weather close to home, building snowmen in their gardens or sledging near their homes though.

Skier heads back up Gas Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted



