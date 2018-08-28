Gallery
PICTURES: Snow go? Snow hits region for first time this year
PUBLISHED: 08:56 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 30 January 2019
Although the county did not get the blizzard it was expecting, Norfolk woke-up to a light covering of snow.
Hilary Todd woke up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd
Here is a collection of what Norfolk looked like this morning, January 30, as different areas received a varying about of snow.
Send your pictures to Marc.betts@archant.co.uk
Paul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul Osborne
Nathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan Clare
Kerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry Ungermann
Swanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne Cannon
This tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim Newman
Katie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie Anderson
Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.
Dianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne Cole
People across Great Yarmouth woke to a light dusting of snow. But will there be any more? Picture: Liz Coates
Ellie Allen opened her bedroom curtains to a snow covered Watton. Picture: Ellie Allen