Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

PUBLISHED: 08:42 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 17 January 2019

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Wintery showers and subzero temperatures are predicted in the coming days as the police warn drivers to take precautions.

Last night gritters took to the county’s roads as a yellow weather warning for ice was issued for the East of England and there have already been some snow showers in parts of the county this morning.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said people should brace themselves for a morning of rain and sleet showers with the possibility of some snow towards the west of the county.

Showers are expected to clear throughout the afternoon but return as the evening draws in, with temperatures falling as low as -3C overnight with ice and the possibility of lying snow.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at Weatherquest tweeted: “By the afternoon wintry showers mainly confined to Norfolk and Suffolk, where very locally we may see 1-3cm - mainly this evening.”

Friday is predicted to be dry but chilly with temperatures not expected to rise higher than 3C or 4C.

South Norfolk Police tweeted: “Please allow a little extra time for your commute, and ensure you clear your screen before setting off.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘No football supporter really wants a 12pm kick-off’ - is it time for Derbies at high noon to stop?

Alex Mathie celebrates scoring against Norwich City on the last time the game kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday. Picture: Archant Library

Lotus considering production outside of Norfolk for the first time in 50 years

The Lotus production line at the company's factory at Hethel, Norfolk. Picture: Lotus.

Man in court after pulling ‘a moony’ at neighbour and smashing her window

Lee More appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists