Snow and sleet falls across Norfolk

A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Parts of Norfolk were due to experience snowfall in the early hours as temperatures dropped across the county.

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

More than an inch of snow was forecast between midnight and 4am this morning, with some expected to stick in rural areas.

In west Norfolk temperatures were set to plunge to -2C overnight, with icy conditions likely this morning.

Norfolk County Council’s gritting teams were out in full-force during the night to ensure the county’s roads were treated.

The council has advised drivers to take care on the county’s roads today.

In a tweet, the council said: “Remember if you do have to drive in snow keep in as high a gear as possible (4th, 5th or 6th) to avoid wheel spin.”

While snow is not expected today, forecasters have warned temperatures are likely to plummet once again tonight.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said the region could see the mercury fall to -4C.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the region, which begins from 3pm on Thursday and continues until 12pm on Friday.

Thursday’s weather warning says a fresh band of rain and snow is expected to move in from the south west, which is likely to fall as heavy rain in the south west but could turn to snow as it hits cold air over the rest of the country.

The Met Office said: “There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for come places, timings are currently uncertain.”

Meteorologists also warned of ice becoming a hazard on untreated roads and pavements on Thursday night and early on Friday as temperatures fall below freezing. The Met Office said there was a chance of travel delays and disruption to rail and air travel.

With temperatures predicted to go below zero throughout the week Norwich City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) for those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

Dan Holley, of Weatherquest, tweeted a video hoping to answer some questions about the potential incoming snowstorm.

In previous tweets he said the question of whether the region got snow or rain was “very finely-balanced” and that there was a “very low risk” of deposits of more than 5cm, as some forecasts are suggesting.