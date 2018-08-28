Search

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:19 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 14 December 2018

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The East of England has been told to brace itself for a cold weekend after a yellow weather warning for ice and snow was issued by the Met Office.

Norfolk and Suffolk are expected to experience snow and ice between Saturday, December 15 at 9am and Sunday, December 16 at 9am.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “Freezing rain is expected to develop during Saturday, lasting into the early hours of Sunday.

“Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom, but when it does occur impacts can be severe. This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see, and is incredibly slippery.

“The freezing rain and snow will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds which will pose an additional hazard to travel, in particular over high ground.”

Snow in Norwich. View from St Benedicts Street, 28 February 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSnow in Norwich. View from St Benedicts Street, 28 February 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Met Office have told the public to expect possible travel delays on roads, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.

Rural communities could become cut off with power cuts being expected to occur and mobile phone coverage being lost.

There may also be some road closures and longer journey times over the weekend.

Other parts of the east affected include Bedford, Cambridgeshire, Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Luton and Peterborough.

Topic Tags:

