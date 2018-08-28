Drayton ‘Miss Slinky’ winner loses over 5 stone in less than a year
PUBLISHED: 10:49 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:49 10 November 2018
Slimming World
A Norfolk mum has been recognised for her weight loss achievements by her local slimming group.
Tessa Betts, 60, dropped from a dress size 20-22 to size 12-14 in just 46 weeks as a member of the Drayton Slimming World group.
With a total weight loss of over five stone, Mrs Betts was voted the group’s Miss Slinky 2018 – an annual Slimming World award, along with Mr Sleek, that recognises members who “have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident”.
Mrs Betts said: “I was already really looking forward to this Christmas and feeling confident enough to wear outfits that I couldn’t or wouldn’t have dreamt of last year. Winning the title of Miss Slinky means I have even more to celebrate and I know this festive season will be extra special.”
The national winners of both Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek will be announced in January 2019, with a £2,000 cash prize awarded to each.
Lynsey Hannant, who runs the Drayton Slimming World group which Tessa attends, says she was extremely proud of her achievement.
“Christmas is a time of year for getting dressed up and having a good time,” she added. “However a lot of my members have told me they’d often dread it because they felt uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad.
“This year I know Tessa will feel completely different from previous years. I hope she’ll be accepting every invitation she receives and showing off her fabulous new zest for life – she definitely lives up to her new title of Miss Slinky in my eyes.”
Have you achieved something you’re proud of recently? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk