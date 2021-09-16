Here's how you can sleep under the stars at Carrow Road

Published: 1:30 PM September 16, 2021

People at Carrow Road ready to sleep under the stars for 2019's fundraiser. - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

A fundraiser that gives you the chance to sleep under the stars at Carrow Road has returned after being cancelled in 2020.

The Benjamin Foundation, a Norwich-based charity which prevents youth homelessness in Norfolk and Suffolk, hosts its Sleep Out event to challenge people to sleep outdoors for one night so that young people don't have to.

The event was unable to go ahead last year due to the pandemic, but Sleep Out 2019 raised a record £100,000 for the charity.

Jessica Glover, ever manager for Sleep Out, said: "Money raised at Sleep Out enables us to do even more to help young people when they need us most, supporting them to create the building blocks to successful, independent living.

The event gives people the chance to sleep at Norwich City Football Club's Carrow Road. - Credit: Mike Page

"We are thrilled to bring our Sleep Out events back for 2021 in a Covid-safe way and we are grateful for the support of our exciting host venue Norwich City Football Club.

"We are now calling on local people and businesses to get behind Sleep Out 2021 to make this our most successful year ever in order to help more local young people to finally feel hopeful of a better future.”

The Benjamin Foundation aims to help more local vulnerable young people into successful, independent living by providing a safe home and support to learn essential life skills.

Courtney, 19, has lived with The Benjamin Foundation for two years. - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

Courtney, 19, has lived at one of the charity's accommodation centres for two years now and has ambitions to live independently and work in childcare.

She said: “I was very much a timid girl, very shy and being able to bloom here has been great.

“My life would be completely different if I hadn’t come here and received the support in this environment.

"They have really helped me to be who I am today and helped me to get where I am.

"The support they have given me has been amazing.”

The Sleep Out event at Norwich City will be held on November 11.

Those wanting to book their slot at the fundraiser can do so on The Benjamin Foundation's website.