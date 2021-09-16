News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Here's how you can sleep under the stars at Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:30 PM September 16, 2021   
People ready for The Benjamin Foundation's Sleep Out Event at Carrow Road, Norwich, in 2019

People at Carrow Road ready to sleep under the stars for 2019's fundraiser. - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

A fundraiser that gives you the chance to sleep under the stars at Carrow Road has returned after being cancelled in 2020.

The Benjamin Foundation, a Norwich-based charity which prevents youth homelessness in Norfolk and Suffolk, hosts its Sleep Out event to challenge people to sleep outdoors for one night so that young people don't have to.

The event was unable to go ahead last year due to the pandemic, but Sleep Out 2019 raised a record £100,000 for the charity.

Jessica Glover, ever manager for Sleep Out, said: "Money raised at Sleep Out enables us to do even more to help young people when they need us most, supporting them to create the building blocks to successful, independent living.

Aerial view of Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

The event gives people the chance to sleep at Norwich City Football Club's Carrow Road. - Credit: Mike Page

"We are thrilled to bring our Sleep Out events back for 2021 in a Covid-safe way and we are grateful for the support of our exciting host venue Norwich City Football Club.

You may also want to watch:

"We are now calling on local people and businesses to get behind Sleep Out 2021 to make this our most successful year ever in order to help more local young people to finally feel hopeful of a better future.”

The Benjamin Foundation aims to help more local vulnerable young people into successful, independent living by providing a safe home and support to learn essential life skills.

Courtney, 19, lives with the Benjamin Foundation in Norfolk

Courtney, 19, has lived with The Benjamin Foundation for two years. - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father
  2. 2 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
  3. 3 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
  1. 4 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
  2. 5 Man appears in court over Thorpe St Andrew murder
  3. 6 Eyesore tags or street art? Artists on graffiti 'tagging' trend
  4. 7 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
  5. 8 Bars, restaurants and shops - Five new openings in Norwich this September
  6. 9 'No amount of money will be enough': Explosion widow on £1m chemical fine
  7. 10 Norwich City away fan car park bar bid rejected again

Courtney, 19, has lived at one of the charity's accommodation centres for two years now and has ambitions to live independently and work in childcare.

She said: “I was very much a timid girl, very shy and being able to bloom here has been great.

“My life would be completely different if I hadn’t come here and received the support in this environment.

"They have really helped me to be who I am today and helped me to get where I am.

"The support they have given me has been amazing.”

The Sleep Out event at Norwich City will be held on November 11.

Those wanting to book their slot at the fundraiser can do so on The Benjamin Foundation's website.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dergby, a former acrobat who is now homeless 

Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Archant

Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon