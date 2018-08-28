Search

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

PUBLISHED: 11:43 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 05 December 2018

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchel

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchel

Archant

A local journalist “nearly jumped out of his skin” when he spotted a spooky sight in a car parked near the city.

Rob Setchell, from Norwich, shared the image of a prop skeleton with a ghoulish face on Twitter on Tuesday, saying: “Spotted this inside a car in Norwich today and nearly jumped out of my skin. Must have been parked there a while.”

The car, which was otherwise unoccupied, was parked outside a bank in Thorpe St Andrew.

Replying to Mr Setchell’s tweet Hayley Mace joked: “If you get stuck on Grapes Hill behind the queue for Chapelfield car park, that’s entirely likely...”

Have you spotted something surprising in the city? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

