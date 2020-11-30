Six schools in Norwich area closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
Six schools in Norwich have announced partial or full closures due to confirmed coronavirus cases.
Colman Infant School, in Colman Road, will be closed fully due to coronavirus cases until December 7, and will continue teaching online in the meantime.
Colman Junior School, on South Park Avenue, will be open to all pupils except in year 4.
At Catton Grove Primary School a partial closure was announced on Friday, November 20, for its Caterpillars class. Pupils will be able to return on Friday, December 4.
Little Plumstead Church of England Primary School is partially closed to pupils in years four and five.
Due to a member of staff being required to self-isolated, a year two bubble at Magdalen Gates Primary School have been asked to stay at home and continue learning online.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Chris Hutchinson said the closure would last until December 10, with children able to return to school on Friday, December 11.
Mr Hutchinson wrote; "We recognise that this has a huge impact on families, and it is a step which we do not take lightly. However, safety of our children, their families and our staff is our most important concern and we must follow the advice from Public Health England."
The school said pupils entitled to free school meals should contact the school office.
St Faiths Church of England Primary School, in Horsham Road, the school is closed to Chestnut class unless parents have been contacted.