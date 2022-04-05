Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Six fire engines called to city centre blaze

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:55 PM April 5, 2022
Police crews on St Georges Street, Norwich, near the scene of the blaze.

Police crews on St Georges Street, Norwich, near the scene of the blaze. - Credit: Archant

Six fire engines were called to a blaze at a block of flats in the city centre.

Crews from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham, Wroxham and Wymondham attended the fire in Calvert Street, Norwich, just after 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 5) afternoon.

Fire crews wore breathing equipment and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

An aerial ladder platform and several police cars also attended the incident, while the East of England Ambulance Service were notified but did not attend the scene.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We were notified by an alarm in a block of flats.

"The fire has been put out and the scene has been made safe."

There were not believed to be any injuries in the incident and the fire had been extinguished by 4.20pm.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A car overturned in Helledson after it was hit by another vehicle while parked in the homeowner's driveway 

Neighbours' shock after rolling vehicle knocks parked car onto its side

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
PROP Church Lane, Eaton

See inside this four-bed with a heated pool and balcony on sale in Eaton

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Large brick Georgian-style mansion off Newmarket Road, Cringleford, which is for sale for £950,000

7-bed home in huge Georgian mansion is for sale for £950,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon