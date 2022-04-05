Six fire engines called to city centre blaze

Police crews on St Georges Street, Norwich, near the scene of the blaze. - Credit: Archant

Six fire engines were called to a blaze at a block of flats in the city centre.

Crews from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham, Wroxham and Wymondham attended the fire in Calvert Street, Norwich, just after 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 5) afternoon.

Fire crews wore breathing equipment and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

An aerial ladder platform and several police cars also attended the incident, while the East of England Ambulance Service were notified but did not attend the scene.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We were notified by an alarm in a block of flats.

"The fire has been put out and the scene has been made safe."

There were not believed to be any injuries in the incident and the fire had been extinguished by 4.20pm.