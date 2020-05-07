Search

Sisters’ chalk artwork hopes to brighten up neighbourhood

PUBLISHED: 11:02 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 07 May 2020

Emily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne Crowley

Emily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne Crowley

A pair of arty sisters from Norwich have transformed their garden wall into a colourful display to help brighten up people’s walks along their road.

Emily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne CrowleyEmily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne Crowley

Emily and Sophie Watts, who live in Thorpe Marriott, have spent hours colouring in the bricks outside their home.

The colourful display has taken nine hours, around 60 big chalks and a few cuts to complete.

Mum Leanne said: “They had done their rainbows and put them in the windows, as they had been going for walks they would count how many they could see.

“My girls are very arty and I’d brought some chalks to do the path and they decided if they did the wall it would hopefully brighten up the street and make people smile.”

Sophie, eight, said she was very proud of the reaction from passersby, while 11-year-old Emily is hoping to colour in more walls.

Leanne said: “It makes her [Sophie] smile to see them smile.

“What started with a few bricks coloured turned into our wall and the neighbours, she [Emily] now wants to do more down the walls.”

Emily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne CrowleyEmily and Sophie Watts have been hard at work colouring in brick walls at their house and their next door neighbour to help brighten up the street, Picture: Leanne Crowley

