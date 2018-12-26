TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Sister Wendy Beckett, an art historian and nun, has died aged 88 at her Norfolk monastery.

The BBC journalist, writer and art critic passed away at the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham in Norfolk.

Sister Wendy, a religious sister of the Catholic church, presented a series of documentaries for the BBC during the 1990s, including Sister Wendy’s Odyssey and Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour.

Xinran Xue, a close friend, said: “It is very sad news. Many people see her as a religious person and she was far more than that.

“It’s a huge loss for the art world. She was a brilliant art critic.”

Sister Wendy was born in South Africa and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, where her father studied medicine.

She later taught in cities including Cape Town and Liverpool.

It was only in later life that Sister Wendy found TV fame presenting programmes for the BBC.