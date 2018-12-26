Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

26 December, 2018 - 17:52
Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Sister Wendy Beckett, an art historian and nun, has died aged 88 at her Norfolk monastery.

The BBC journalist, writer and art critic passed away at the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham in Norfolk.

Sister Wendy, a religious sister of the Catholic church, presented a series of documentaries for the BBC during the 1990s, including Sister Wendy’s Odyssey and Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour.

Xinran Xue, a close friend, said: “It is very sad news. Many people see her as a religious person and she was far more than that.

“It’s a huge loss for the art world. She was a brilliant art critic.”

Sister Wendy was born in South Africa and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, where her father studied medicine.

She later taught in cities including Cape Town and Liverpool.

It was only in later life that Sister Wendy found TV fame presenting programmes for the BBC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Why Camden Council says no to free Christmas parking: ‘There’s no benefit to traders’

Cllr Richard Wilson has campaigned for free parking at weekends in run up to Christmas in Haringey

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich dashes to retreive the ball after Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chaos at Carrow Road as Hernandez snatches late equaliser for City to complete amazing comeback against Forest

Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists