Captain Sir Tom inspires Norwich lad's Scootathon challenge
A Norwich seven-year-old has completed a 50-mile Scootathon after being inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Owen Haynes, of Sandy Lane in Lakenham, covered an average of three miles a day on his scooter, before finishing his five-week fundraising challenge on Sunday.
The Saxlingham Nethergate Primary pupil, who turned seven in March, has raised nearly £650 for the Captain Tom Foundation having originally set a target of £500.
Owen was surprised by relatives who held up supportive signs for him as he crossed the finishing line at his home on Sunday.
He has been scooting around Lakenham, Eaton Park, Hempnall and Saxlingham since February 22, completing 25 miles by March 8.
His mother Melanie said: "He has fallen off multiple times and has been covered in bumps and bruises but he kept going. He’s in complete awe of Captain Tom.
"He has been following him from the beginning from the first lockdown. He did not really know what charity was and originally asked 'why is that man doing that?'"
Having realised Sir Captain Tom was raising funds for the NHS, Owen decided he would like to take on his own charity challenge with £100 of his target being raised within an hour of a Just Giving page being set up.
Mrs Haynes said: "He was out clapping every Thursday for the NHS and when I had a baby in May on a Thursday, he was clapping outside for the NHS who had helped deliver his baby brother."
Having completed his Scootathon, Owen was presented with a special badge from his Beavers group at the Saxlingham Nethergate Scout and Guide Group.
A family friend also bought him the Captain Tom Moore Little People, Big Dreams children's book as a reward.
Mrs Haynes said: "He started the challenge on his scooter which he was finding hard going on his ankles and joints. I had a go and realised it was a problem.
"His grandparents bought him a brand new scooter when he said he was serious about the fundraiser. He is really keen and is wondering what challenge he can do now."
Owen's online fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Melanie-Haynes2