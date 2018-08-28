Video

Sinsins Boutique of Love reopens with mother and son duo running it

New owner Helen Shepherd outside Sin Sins Boutique of Love in St Benedicts Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Sinsins Boutique of Love in Norwich has reopened its doors with a new owner who wants to ensure it is a “classy place people come to and feel comfortable”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Shepherd, aged 48, has taken over the business which has been run by Martin King for the last 18 years.

The independent boutique, which was previously located in nearby Charing Cross, specialises in ‘feel good retail therapy’.

Miss Shepherd has known Mr King for the last ten years as she specialises in erotic art and previously hosted an exhibition in the shop.

Helen Shepherd inside Sin Sins Boutique of Love in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin Helen Shepherd inside Sin Sins Boutique of Love in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

When she heard the business was up for sale, she made the decision to purchase it within a day.

Her 19-year-old son has also left his job at KFC to join her in the new venture and they have both been to Soho in London to get some inspiration for the shop.

Miss Shepherd said: “I found out Martin was interested in selling the business one day from a friend and bought it the next.

Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Victoria Pertusa Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Victoria Pertusa

“Martin didn’t want to sell it to someone who would take it the wrong way and with him and his wife running it together it was a real family thing.

“I’ve got my son working with me and his friends think it is hilarious - he has left KFC to come and do this.

“We’ve gone really quickly to being comfortable with the whole thing, I have a really good relationship with both my boys.

Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Louisa Baldwin Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Louisa Baldwin

“He came home one day and said you know what mum I’d like to come work for you and I went right okay.”

The new shop will be open seven days a week and Miss Shepherd has plans to open an art gallery downstairs in the old stockroom.

Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Louisa Baldwin Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Louisa Baldwin

“It is not an over 18 shop and there is nothing you can’t look at here.

“Martin built up a really good relationship with people over many years and it’s generally people my age in relationships who just want a bit of advice about the stuff we’ve got in here.

“There is moisturisers, oils, gifts, games and cards too - there is something for everyone.

Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Louisa Baldwin Sin Sins Boutique of Love Credit: Louisa Baldwin

“I want it to be a classy place where people come and feel comfortable.”

Helen has already added a few new stock lines and has plans to host life drawing classes and a range of other events.