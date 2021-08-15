Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A suspected sinkhole has opened up close to the park where Tom Jones is this evening performing a concert in Norwich.
The Sex Bomb singer is giving a concert to around 8,000 people in Earlham Park this evening, with adoring fans coming from far and wide to watch him.
But as they leave the park after the concert, they will have to be mindful of a suspected sinkhole in a nearby footpath.
An eyewitness said the hole had opened on a track that connects the park to the University of East Anglia, which will likely be used by many of the concert-goers as they walk from the green, green grass to home.
The eyewitness added that the police had fenced the hazardous hole off and that a small number of officers were keeping a watchful eye on it to help revellers avoid it on their way home after the gig.