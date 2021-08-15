News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 9:47 PM August 15, 2021   
Police blocking off a sinkhole that has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park in No

Police blocking off a sinkhole that has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A suspected sinkhole has opened up close to the park where Tom Jones is this evening performing a concert in Norwich.

The Sex Bomb singer is giving a concert to around 8,000 people in Earlham Park this evening, with adoring fans coming from far and wide to watch him.

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

But as they leave the park after the concert, they will have to be mindful of a suspected sinkhole in a nearby footpath.

An eyewitness said the hole had opened on a track that connects the park to the University of East Anglia, which will likely be used by many of the concert-goers as they walk from the green, green grass to home.

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The eyewitness added that the police had fenced the hazardous hole off and that a small number of officers were keeping a watchful eye on it to help revellers avoid it on their way home after the gig.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Applegreen Drayton garage is investigating whether the fuel at one of their pumps was contaminated

Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Niall (left) and his son Gary are facing sleeping rough come August 20

Homelessness

Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Wendy Melling with her sons, Harvey, left, seven, and Aiden, five, in their bungalow at Canterbury P

Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Nanna Mexico in Norwich

Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus