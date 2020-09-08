Video

Legendary singer marries blind date more than 35 years after first meeting

Congratulations! Brian (Garry) and Jacqueline Freeman after their wedding at Norwich Castle last week. Photo: Gloria Goodson Gloria Goodson

More than 35 years after meeting on a blind date a legendary Norfolk singer, now in his 80s, has just married his the love of his life.

Garry Freeman & The Contours who became The Anglians. Picture: East Anglian Music Archive Garry Freeman & The Contours who became The Anglians. Picture: East Anglian Music Archive

There was a small gathering at Norwich Castle last week when Brian and Jacqueline became husband and wife.

His real name is Brian, a great grandfather, but you may know him as Garry, none other than sixties singing legend Garry Freeman who got married at the age of 83.

Garry Freeman with the New Contours for the Evening News Golden Years. Photo: Archant. Garry Freeman with the New Contours for the Evening News Golden Years. Photo: Archant.

Garry finally married Jacqueline after their first meeting 36 years ago.

They went on a blind date after being introduced to each other by a friend, Peter Read, all those years ago.

Last ever Evening News & Radio Norfolk Golden Years concert at the UEA. Garry Freeman & The New Contours. Photo: Angela Sharpe Last ever Evening News & Radio Norfolk Golden Years concert at the UEA. Garry Freeman & The New Contours. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Their friendship developed into a love affair and now they are finally celebrating married life together.

MORE: Norwich ‘60s singing star Garry Freeman has no regrets at not making the big time, but believes he could have achieved more

They lived apart but close to each other in Norwich until last year when Garry had a heart attack and later moved in with Jacqueline at Old Catton so she could keep an eye on him.

Then they both decided it was about time they tied the knot.

“I am a happy man. I am a lucky man. Jacqueline is such a lovely person,” said Garry.

And she added: “He is very loyal, very patient, very caring and very opinionated…but he can always see the other person’s point of view.”

So what does she call him. Garry or Brian?

“He’s Brian,” said Jacqueline who used to work in human resources at Norwich Union.

To most of the rest of us he will always be Garry, the lead singer with some of the most popular groups, to come out of Norfolk in the 60s before going solo.

Little Brian grew up at the Wellington public House in Norwich which was run by his mum and dad. He was a boy who wanted to sing…and he did just that.

He sang in the pub, and in a concert party and then with Bob Barber at the old Gala Ballroom in Norwich.

After serving with the RAF for his National Service he returned to the city and met up with great Norfolk musicians Roy Bell and Ali Thorn.

The result was Garry Freeman and the Contours. One of the biggest bands in East Anglia. They signed a recording deal with CBS and had to change their name to The Anglians. Based in London they made records, toured the country and Europe and lived the good life.

They played the Orford Cellar no less than 77 times.

The name changed to Moving Finger and the music carried on until Garry joined up singing with the famous Eric Delaney Band before heading back to Norfolk.

He set up his own sign-writing business and retired from the music scene until the Evening News/Radio Norfolk Golden Years charity gigs came along. Garry and the New Contours brought the house every time they played.

A class act which helped to bring the good times back and raise huge amounts of money for local charities.

Today Garry, sorry Brian, is father to Andrew, Darren and Lisa and he has seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The witnesses at their wedding was Peter Read, the man who introduced them all those years ago, and his wife Renee who is Jacqueline’s best friend.