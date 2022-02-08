Example enjoys meal at Norwich restaurant

Example is set to perform at the UEA in Norwich on Tuesday (February 8) night. - Credit: Archant

Award-winning singer Example tucked into dinner at a city restaurant ahead of his gig in Norwich.

Example posted on his Instagram story that he was eating dinner at The Real Greek restaurant, located in Chantry Place, ahead of his show at the University of East Anglia (UEA) on Tuesday (February 8) night.

The 'Changed The Way You Kiss Me' singer was seen enjoying hummus, flatbread and olives and washed it down with a beer before an afternoon meet and greet with fans.

NORWICH …. I’m here… last few tickets on the door for UEA tonight https://t.co/7HQZDL1Iwv — example (@example) February 8, 2022

Example is no stranger to Norwich having offered a free ticket to a fan that had to be pulled from the crowd at Sundown Festival in September.

Example posted a message he received from a festival-goer's mother on his Instagram story. It said: "Hey my daughter was at Sundown last night at the front and her and her friends got trampled on.

The Real Greek at Chantry Place in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

"She said you stopped and asked if anyone was hurt. Not many would do that so thank you!"

Example then replied to the woman and wrote: "I wasn't going to start the music again until everyone was definitely okay to continue.

"I hope she's okay. She can come to my Norwich show for free in Feb for free. Remind me nearer the time."