Simon Thomas opens up about new relationship after losing wife to cancer

Gemma Thomas, who is dressed up, and Simon Thomas. Photo: Simon Thomas Simon Thomas

TV presenter Simon Thomas has revealed he is in the “early stages” of a new relationship a year after his wife died of cancer.

Gemma Thomas who died of leukaemia in November 2018. Photo: Simon Thomas Gemma Thomas who died of leukaemia in November 2018. Photo: Simon Thomas

Gemma died at the age of 40 in November last year, just three days after being diagnosed with leukaemia, and Mr Thomas said the “hole” left by her death “doesn’t shrink over time”.

Speaking about his new partner, the Norfolk-raised father-of-one told BBC Radio 5 live: “Right from the early stages - she had this empathy towards me. She’s Christian as well and that’s important to me as a man of faith.

“She’s been an incredible support for me. She was the only person who would always pick up the phone.

“What I saw in her, I saw in Gemma. When she said my phone is always on, she meant it.”

Gemma, Simon and Ethan Thomas on the London Eye. Photo: Simon Thomas Gemma, Simon and Ethan Thomas on the London Eye. Photo: Simon Thomas

Asked if he was in love, the 45-year-old said: “I’m getting there, yeah. It’s in many ways strange to feel that way again.”

But the ex-Sky Sports presenter, who is a lifelong Canaries fan, said: “Sometimes I struggle with the phrase ‘moving on’ - I don’t think you ever really do move on from what’s happened.

“That hole that a loved one leaves doesn’t shrink over time. Life begins to grow around it.

“You begin to deal with some of the challenges grief throws up, being a single parent throws up.

Gemma, Ethan and Simon Thomas holding hands. Photo: Simon Thomas Gemma, Ethan and Simon Thomas holding hands. Photo: Simon Thomas

“I’ve got two choices. Give up - I can’t do that, I don’t want to do that, I’ve got a boy to bring up, I promised Gemma ... Right from the start I felt I’ve got to find life again.”

He talked about the importance of understanding that Gemma has not been “replaced”.

“We equate meeting someone else with forgetting the person who’s gone. There are no shoes left to be filled. There will never be another Gemma.

“We are unique - we come to the table with our different personalities. If you’re embarking on a new relationship, comparing is ultimately a futile task. There is no comparison,” he said.

“It’s not my fault what happened to Gemma - it’s nobody’s fault.

“This person is helping me define life again, helping me to feel happy again ... For most people we lose, they won’t want us to remain in this empty landscape of grief.”

Mr Thomas said of his new partner: “She has in truth chosen a much rockier path than she could have done.”