Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

PUBLISHED: 10:04 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 24 January 2019

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Simon Thomas has announced the death of his father-in-law just one year after losing his wife Gemma to cancer.

This morning Norfolk-born ex-Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas announced that his father-in-law had died from cancer.

In a post on social media, Mr Thomas said: “Life can feel very cruel. Last night Gemma’s dad’s life reached its end as Myeloma took its final toll.”

“It’s devastating for Rebecca who in fourteen months has lost half of her family to blood cancer and heartbreaking for Ethan who only a month ago said ‘why do I keep losing everything I love?’

“Now he’s lost the man with whom he had the most special of relationships – the man he called ‘Pompa’.”

The news comes just over a year after Mr Thomas lost his wife Gemma, who was 40, to acute myeloid leukaemia, leaving him as single parent to their son Ethan.

In the Instagram post announcing his loss, Mr Thomas also shared some photographs of his son Ethan kissing his grandfather on the cheek and cuddling up to him, as well as a photo of his late wife Gemma with her father.

Since Gemma’s death, Mr Thomas has spoken publicly about grief and his experience of single parenting on social media.

Speaking last year, he said: “That hole that a loved one leaves doesn’t shrink over time. Life begins to grow around it.

“You begin to deal with some of the challenges grief throws up, being a single parent throws up.

“I’ve got two choices. Give up - I can’t do that, I don’t want to do that, I’ve got a boy to bring up, I promised Gemma ... Right from the start I felt I’ve got to find life again.”

In November he opened up about being in the early stages of a new relationship with a woman who he says has been “an incredible support” to him.

Last year he was also named as one of the UK’s top male role models by men’s media brand The Book of Man for his open discussions of grief and single parenting.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police on the hunt for wanted man in Norwich

Robert Smith. Photo: Norfolk police

Where does your child’s school rank in secondary school league tables?

Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool, Arsenal and Canaries among clubs tracking Uruguay U20 star

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke reportedly have scouts in action in Chile at the moment Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Abandoned: Fakenham race meeting falls foul of freezing weather

Thursday's meeting at Fakenham has been abandoned Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists