Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland

Published: 11:25 AM August 23, 2021

Simon Kindleysides, 37, is bedbound in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Scotland - Credit: Contributed

A paralysed father-of-three who is bedbound with Covid in a Scottish hospital has warned others to get their jabs after seeing an anti-vaxxer rushed into intensive care on his ward.

Simon Kindleysides, 37, of Blofield, is currently in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital near Falkirk having tested positive while on holiday to visit his friends.

Mr Kindleysides is well-known for his fundraising efforts in Norfolk after being diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013.

Simon Kindleysides has been feeling breathless in hospital with Covid - Credit: Contributed

Speaking from the hospital's Covid ward, he said: "This condition is real. I am seeing people die with my own eyes. I would highly recommend people get vaccinated because without it, I would be 20 times worse.

"I saw a guy on my ward who is 63 and was not vaccinated at all. He was so ill and was rushed into intensive care."

Mr Kindleysides has also seen a man who was in a bed opposite him die of Covid despite the best efforts of staff to resuscitate him.

The father-of-three has described feeling breathless when being wheeled to the toilet, as well as being told he has collapsed lungs as a result of the virus.

Mr Kindleysides believes he picked up the virus at a friend's funeral, who had died of Covid, a couple of weeks ago, with guests testing positive after the event at Colney Wood.

Having tested negative on Thursday, August 12, and the following two days, Mr Kindleysides felt fine to travel to Scotland on the Saturday.

Simon Kindleysides of Blofield has tested positive for Covid while on holiday in Scotland - Credit: Contributed

But Mr Kindleysides subsequently tested positive through a lateral flow test the following Tuesday, before a PCR test confirmed the result as he became increasingly hot and sweaty with chest pains.

He said: "I have never felt like this before. I have had muscle achiness and just feel rubbish. There have been three unresponsive episodes where I have crashed and have been breathing very lightly. The breathlessness is awful."

Mr Kindleysides said he was missing his three children Anya, 17, Corin, 10 and Lyra, 4, and is due to finish his isolation on Thursday. His uncle or dad will be collecting him as he feels unable to drive.