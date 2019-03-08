Search

Inquest opened into death of Norwich man

PUBLISHED: 13:23 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 29 August 2019

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died at his home in Norwich.

Simon Budd, 41, was found unresponsive at Redwing Gardens, Spixworth on April 5 this year.

On Thursday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard how Mr Budd had been identified to police by his wife Rachel Budd.

His cause of death was given as combined drug toxicity and a heart attack.

The inquest has been adjourned until October 10 at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, Norwich.

