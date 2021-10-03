News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:07 PM October 3, 2021   
Police are concerned for a missing man who has not been seen for almost a year

A vulnerable 50-year-old man who has not been seen for almost a year has been reported missing from Hellesdon .

Simon Bateman, was last seen in Hellesdon on Thursday, October 22 2020 and has not been seen since. 

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said Mr Bateman is considered vulnerable. 

Officers are concerned for Mr Bateman's welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to come forward.

He is believed to have links to King's Lynn and London.

Mr Bateman has been described as 5ft 10ins tall and of a slight build with mousey brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue tracksuit with red and white stripes and black trainers.

Anyone with information about Mr Bateman's whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 337 of October 22 2020.


