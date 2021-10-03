Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A vulnerable 50-year-old man who has not been seen for almost a year has been reported missing from Hellesdon .
Simon Bateman, was last seen in Hellesdon on Thursday, October 22 2020 and has not been seen since.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said Mr Bateman is considered vulnerable.
Officers are concerned for Mr Bateman's welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to come forward.
He is believed to have links to King's Lynn and London.
Mr Bateman has been described as 5ft 10ins tall and of a slight build with mousey brown hair.
He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue tracksuit with red and white stripes and black trainers.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours blighted by rats in roofs, workshops and kitchens
- 2 Quids in! Cheap buses lined up to boost city's late night economny
- 3 Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest
- 4 Work to start on new 1200-seat church and community hub in Norwich
- 5 Norwich nostalgia: How shops have changed in the city through the years
- 6 'Not cool': New breed of freshers ditch binge drinking
- 7 Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'
- 8 'It fascinated me' - Memories of Woolworths in Norwich
- 9 Victim kicked around 'like a football' in appalling attack
- 10 At last, danger bush gets the chop!
Anyone with information about Mr Bateman's whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 337 of October 22 2020.