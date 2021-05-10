News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Chief constable signs up for Norwich to Paris fundraising hike

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:02 PM May 10, 2021   
Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Norfolk's outgoing chief constable has signed up to a fundraising walking challenge which will see participants cover the distance from Norwich to Paris. 

Simon Bailey has signed up to the Walking4Norfolk challenge which will be launched at Norwich Cathedral on Wednesday with representatives from each of the 20 charities taking part. 

Mr Bailey will be joining the team from Norfolk Constabulary, which includes deputy chief constable Paul Sanford and assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth, to raise funds for Nelson's Journey. 

The Stradsett Strollers team who are taking part in the Walking4Norfolk challenge in aid of The Swan Youth Project

The Stradsett Strollers team who are taking part in the Walking4Norfolk challenge in aid of The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market. Walking4Norfolk founder James Bagge is pictured at the front - Credit: Submitted

They will each be hoping to fit in approximately five miles per day walking while off-duty, until they have jointly completed the 375-mile equivalent journey from Norwich Cathedral to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris. 

James Bagge, founder of Walking4Norfolk, said: "It’s wonderful to have them on board to raise the profile of our challenge and the local charities we are spotlighting, all of whom have been seriously impacted by the events of recent months." 

For more information, click here: Walking4Norfolk

Norfolk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
